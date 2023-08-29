Tufts University resident assistants to strike on new student move-in day

Move-in day can already be stressful for college students, but it may be even more so at a local university this year.

Resident assistants at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, will be on strike on Tuesday, as new students there move into their dorms.

Talks have been going on between the university and the RAs since February, and each time, both sides have left the negotiating table without an agreement. Monday was the last hope, but the RAs said that university leaders declined to meet with them, leaving them no choice but to go on strike on Tuesday.

Residents Assistants get room and board covered, but are now also looking for a stipend.

The RAs are asking for money, but it's uncertain exactly how much. They already have their rooms paid for during the academic year, but they say they also need a stipend.

A spokesperson representing the RA's union said that with what they're required to do — complete administrative tasks, and in some cases help with mental health crises — it's only right they receive more compensation.

The university, however, responded to the request by offering a specialized meal plan instead, citing that a room and board plan both aligns with their values as an institution and is in line with best practices and industry standards.

The university says they do have contingency plans in place if a strike does happen on Tuesday as first-year students move in.

The RAs declined, and now will be in holding signs and rallying on one of the days they're needed the most, which could turn out to be risky.

“They made some threats about replacement, they made threats about charging some students for their room, we currently receive the room credit they made threats to charge us for that," RA Bargaining committee member David Whittingham said. “We are doing everything we can, putting as much pressure in the administration as we can to come back on the bargaining table to come make a compromise”

RA students will begin picketing Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Another community rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.