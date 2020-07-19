Local

New Hampshire

Turkey Hunters Set Record for Spring With 5,719 Birds

turkey
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

It was a record season for turkey hunting in New Hampshire this spring.

The state Fish and Game Department says hunters killed 5,719 turkeys during the season, an increase of 643 from last year and a new record since the department has been keeping track.

Officials say large gobblers were abundant. More than 60 of the birds weighed in at 24 or 25 pounds. Two dozen towns recorded 50 or more turkeys harvested, with particularly high numbers in Weare, Concord, Gilmanton and Claremont.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireConcordturkeyClaremontweare
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us