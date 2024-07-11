‘Turtleboy' blogger in court for multiple hearings Thursday

The online blogger who wrote extensively about the Karen Read murder case and became a staunch advocate for the framing allegations has a series of court hearings on Thursday for the charges he faces, some of which are in connection with the Read saga.

Aidan Kearney — better known as "Turtleboy" — appeared for a brief pretrial hearing Thursday morning in Dedham District Court, and is also set for two discovery hearings Thursday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court.

Thursday is first time Kearney has had a court appearance of his own since a mistrial was declared in Read's case last week.

The Thursday morning hearing deals with fallout from allegations involving an incident with his ex-girlfriend from last December.

The Holden-based blogger was charged with assault and battery and witness intimidation at that time; Kearney's ex-girlfriend claimed that he threatened to release personal information and explicit photos of her and ultimately pushed her into a couch.

Kearney served 60 days after having his bail revoked. In February, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Kearney on two new charges — harassing a witness and intercepting wire or oral communication. The original assault charge was dropped, the Boston Herald reported.

In March, was charged with a restraining order violation involving the same woman, according to the Herald.

Thursday morning's hearing provided a brief discovery update on the evidence-gathering process in that case, and the case was continued to Aug. 22 for another pretrial hearing.

Two months before the December 2023 incident, Kearney was charged with intimidation and conspiracy. Prosecutors accused him of harassing witnesses in the Read case.

The special prosecutors who brought the case read from transcripts of YouTube videos and articles that Kearney posted amid his "Canton Coverup" investigation, which as of Tuesday had 179 articles on his website. The prosecutors said that, on more than one occasion, Kearney said he was hoping his reporting would influence the jury pool for Read's eventual trial and that he broadcast himself calling the lead investigator, as well as the investigator's wife, sharing their phone numbers and leading to their harassment.

The conspiracy charges allege that Kearney on Sept. 25 worked with a police dispatcher to intimidate three people, including a Massachusetts State Police investigator working on the case. The dispatcher is also facing a conspiracy charge.

The grand jury charges name several alleged victims along with the police investigator, all of whom have been subjects of Kearney's vitriol.

Kearney has maintained his innocence in both cases.