Local

Massachusetts

Twin Brothers Killed in Single-Car Crash in Mattapoisett

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police

By Jake Levin

Twin brothers were killed in a single-car crash along Interstate 195 in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts on Friday.

Alberto and Ruddy Morales, 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford after their Honda Accord was discovered in the median on the westbound side of I-195, according to Mattapoisett police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Officers first received calls to the scene around 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Mattapoisett police said, with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit assisting.

More local coverage

Michelle Wu 12 hours ago

Boston's Mayor Wu Faces Racist Comments After New COVID Mandate

Beverly 11 hours ago

Beverly Farmers Go to Court in Effort to Keep Roosters

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State PolicePawtucketSt. Luke's Hospitalmattapoisett
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us