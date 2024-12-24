Boston

Two adults, four children displaced by fire in Roslindale

No injuries were reported, and everyone was able to get out of the home safely

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

A fire in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood displaced two adults and four children from their home just ahead of the holidays.

Boston fire said they responded to a fire in the attic of a single-family home on Paine Street around 5 p.m. Monday. All of the home's occupants got out safely, and firefighters had the flames knocked down within about an hour.

No injuries were reported, but two adults and four children who lived in the home were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.

