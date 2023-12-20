New Hampshire

Two arrested after police chase, crash near Mall of New Hampshire

Both suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants and will now face additional charges

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

Two people were arrested after leading police on a brief pursuit in Manchester, New Hampshire, before crashing into two other vehicles near the Mall of New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

State police said the incident began around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when a state trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on the Exit 1 off ramp on Interstate 293 in Manchester. As the trooper approached the vehicle to identify the driver, it fled onto South Willow Street, and a brief police pursuit followed.

The vehicle turned into the Mall of New Hampshire access road driving on the wrong side of the road, police said. It then crashed into another vehicle as the driver was making a left turn to enter the mall parking lot. The suspect vehicle then spun out of control and struck a stopped vehicle on the other side of the intersection.

Two male suspects bailed out of the vehicle and began running in the direction of the mall, police said. The state trooper was able to apprehend the suspect who had been in the passenger seat, and the driver was taken into custody in the vicinity of the Macy's building a short time later after surrendering to other state police troopers and a K-9 team.

The driver was identified as Avian Farrell, 21, and the passenger as Ra King Santiago, 18, both of Manchester. Police said both men had multiple warrants out for their arrest.

They were held on preventitive detention as a result of the warrant, and new criminal charges for reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest will be added. They were scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

Farrell and Santiago were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The other motorists were not injured.

