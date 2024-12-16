Two arrested for role in high-end car theft ring in Massachusetts and Connecticut

Two men were arrested earlier this month in connection to a string of high-end car thefts in Bristol, and in nearby states.

The Bristol Police Department said they were called to East Main Street because of suspicious activity on Dec. 8.

Officers located two men near Blasius of Bristol, a used car dealership. They're accused of stealing high-priced vehicles from several car dealerships over the past few years.

Nelshon Pires and Andy Semedo, both of Brockton, Massachusetts, were arrested after police found them with burglary tools. This includes pieces of technology that allowed them to access cars without an original set of keys, according to authorities.

This technology, called Autel programming devices, allowed thieves to take a blank key fob and create a fully functioning car key, according to authorities.

Pires and Semedo were two of 12 people arrested during a joint operation in Mass. on Dec. 12. Authorities seized guns, large-capacity magazines, ammunition and more during their investigation.

Police said these thieves allegedly steal multiple vehicles at the same time.

The thefts totaled over $2.6 million and 63 cars were stolen, according to police. It's believed that the thefts took place from June 2023 to Dec. 2024.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office said the thieves worked in groups to coordinate thefts at dealerships in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.