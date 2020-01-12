Two Arrests Made in Fall River Fatal Stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

Nathan Silva was arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk Saturday night and is being charged with murder. The 23-year-old New Bedford man will be held until his arraignment in Fall River District Court on Monday morning.

Jessica Brophy, was also arrested Saturday and is being charged with accessory to murder-after the fact. The 27-year-old from Fall River will also be arraigned Monday morning in Fall River District Court.

Fall River police responded Saturday around 7:23 a.m. to a 911 call for a stabbing in the parking lot of a housing complex at 2000 Bay Road. Upon arrival, first responders found the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Jorge Vieira, in the parking lot.

Vieira was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River and later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he died later in the day.

Officials say no further information on the facts of the case will be shared publicly at this time. The homicide remains under investigation.