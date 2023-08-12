Two banks robbed in two days in Manchester, NH, police say

Banks were robbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday and Saturday, police said, asking for information on the pair of crimes.

It wasn't immediately clear if the robberies of Bangor Bank on Friday and TD Bank North on Saturday were connected, Manchester police said Saturday as they investigated.

The first robbery was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the Bangor Bank on Baker Street, police said. A man talking on the phone slid a teller a note demanding money, then walked out after getting the cash.

He was in a baseball cap, mask, sunglasses and blue shirt, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., a man in a construction hat with a yellow vest covering his entire face told a teller at TD Bank North on Franklin Street he had a gun and demanded that the worker fill bags with money, then left on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on either robbery was asked to call police at 603-668-8711 or 603-624-4040.