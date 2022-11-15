Two Boston Teens Accused of Attacking Transit Officer

Two teenagers from Boston have been accused of assaulting an MBTA transit officer who was on patrol Monday at Forest Hills Station, according to the agency's Transit Police.

The assault happened around 4 p.m. in the station's mezzanine and the officer had to be treated for a broken nose, according to Transit Police.

The officer has worked for the transportation agency's police force for more than a decade.

The two teenage suspects— who are 14 and 15 years old — are expected in Boston Juvenile Court for an arraignment Tuesday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer.

An investigation is underway.