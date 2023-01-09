Two Charged in Road Rage Incident in Quincy

Two people have been charged in connection with a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that led to a stabbing and left one woman hurt.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and a fight started near Bay State Road. A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to her head and arm. She was treated at Carney Hospital in Dorchester and later released.

Troopers identified a second vehicle believed involved, which fled before police had arrived. The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Mindy Alleyne of Boston, is accused of stabbing the victim with a pair of scissors. A 16-year-old passenger, who was not identified due to her age, is accused of kicking the victim in the head.

Alleyne is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct and was ordered held on a $5,040 cash bail. The 16-year-old was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct and was released into her mother's custody.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Both are expected to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court.