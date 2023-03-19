23-Year-Old Mass. Man, Conn. Woman Killed When Speeding Car Flips in Holliston

Two people are dead after a one vehicle crash in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, police said..

The car was driving at high speed in the area of Highland Street, near the high school, at around 9:53 p.m., local police said.

The vehicle was traveling south at a high speed when it left the roadway, rolled over and hit a tree, according to police.

The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified by police as Joshua Taylor, 23, of Holliston. The passenger has been identified as Haley Gens, 23, of Connecticut.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services were helping police with the investigation, which was ongoing Sunday morning, police said.