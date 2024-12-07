Two dead after three car crash in New Salem, MA

Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles in New Salem, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The office of the Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan says the crash took place on Route 202 at around 2p.m.

Authorities say one of the drivers, along with a passenger, identified as an 89-year-old and a 74-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were transported to Athol Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the DA's office.

Route 202 was shut down for several hours but has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.