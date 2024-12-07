Massachusetts

Two dead after three car crash in New Salem, MA

The office of the Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan says the crash took place on Route 202 at around 2p.m.

Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles in New Salem, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The office of the Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan says the crash took place on Route 202 at around 2p.m.

Authorities say one of the drivers, along with a passenger, identified as an 89-year-old and a 74-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other people were transported to Athol Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the DA's office.

Route 202 was shut down for several hours but has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More Massachusetts stories

Karen Read Nov 26

Latest hearing in Karen Read case highlights timeline on evidence requests

Joe Biden Nov 26

Bidens spend Thanksgiving on Nantucket in long-standing tradition

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsGardner
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us