Two dead and multiple injured in shootings after 4th of July in Boston

Two people are dead and multiple people were injured in four separate shooting incidents that broke out less than 24 hours after the 4th of July celebrations in Boston.

The first shooting took place on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, followed by one in Shawmut avenue in Roxbury, followed by another shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester and finally at Donwood Terrace and Gladeside Street in Mattapan.

Two people were killed and more were hurt in four separate shootings in Boston since July 4.

The three people injured in the Jamaica Plain shooting are expected to be ok.

One man was found with gunshot wounds in the Shawmut Avenue incident. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Shortly before 6 a.m. a person was shot on Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester and is suffering from life threatening injuries.

Then, just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a car in Mattapan. The woman is expected to survive, but the man later died.

Several incidents of violence across Boston are under investigation.

Boston has now seen 6 homicides this year, down from 20 by this time last year.

“It’s unacceptable and always devastating whenever we are at night woken up to lives taken in our city. Quick response at each of the situations. Good amount of info available and BPD is pursuing that.” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The victims are yet to be identified and there has been no word on if any arrests have been made.

All four shootings remain under investigation.