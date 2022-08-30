Local

Maine

Two Dead in Maine Crash

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

Two people are dead after a crash in Carmel, Maine on Monday night, according to NEWSCENTER Maine.

The station reports that a male driver and male passenger were found dead at the scene in the 800-block of Route 69. Investigators from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office believe the pair was traveling in a sedan when the car crossed over the center line and off the road, crashing into several trees around 9:30 p.m.

It appears the driver was speeding, according to the sheriff's office.

The victims were not publicly identified. The crash remains under investigation.

