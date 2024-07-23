Two dead in Maine murder-suicide; police say man set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire

Police say a man and a woman are dead following a murder-suicide and a house fire in Great Pond, Maine, on Monday morning.

Maine State Police said the Aurora Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire around 5 a.m. Monday on Old Dam Way in Great Pond. When the fire department arrived, they found two bodies and notified the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Great Pond is a rural town with about 60 residents located in the central part of the state, about 30 miles from Bangor.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit also responded to the scene to help investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and the two deaths. Both bodies were taken to the state medical examiner's office, where autopsies were conducted.

One of the people was identified as the occupant of the home, 35-year-old Marie Robbins. Her cause of death is undetermined and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The second person was identified as 38-year-old Ryan Devisme, of Aurora. His cause of death was carbon monoxide with the presence of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

State police said their investigation has determined that Devisme set the house on fire and then shot himself in the head.

Robbins and Devisme were formerly in a relationship together, police said.

No further details were released.