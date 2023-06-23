Two dogs shot and killed by deputy during arrests in Maine

Two dogs were killed after a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy attempted to arrest two people who released the dogs in Maine on Thursday.

The sheriff's office was attempting to conduct "paperwork service" in 879 Pequawket Trail, according to authorities.

Deputies found out the owners of the home at that address had warrants out for their arrest.

According to police, one of the homeowners released two dogs and they charged and attacked one of the deputies.

According to the press release by the sheriff's office, one dog was shot after they would not release their bite. The second dog was also shot after it began to attack, police say.

Both dogs died after, according to reports from News Center Maine.

The two people arrested were identified as 40-year-old Cory-Jo Bello and 37-year-old Samantha Bello, both from Baldwin.

The deputy that was attacked has been treated and released from the hospital, according to police.