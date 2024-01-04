Two furniture chains opening at Assembly Row

The furniture store Raymour & Flanigan will open its first store in the immediate Boston area at Assembly Row as part of the latest group to join the Somerville neighborhood.
It'll be joined by another furniture chain, one more familiar to Boston-area shoppers: Bob's Discount Furniture, which will take the place of a former Bed Bath & Beyond.
