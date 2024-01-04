Boston Business Journal

Two furniture chains opening at Assembly Row

By Grant Welker

The furniture store Raymour & Flanigan will open its first store in the immediate Boston area at Assembly Row as part of the latest group to join the Somerville neighborhood.

It'll be joined by another furniture chain, one more familiar to Boston-area shoppers: Bob's Discount Furniture, which will take the place of a former Bed Bath & Beyond.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us