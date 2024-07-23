Two hospitalized, including firefighter, after blaze in Danvers

A fire broke out in a home in Danvers, Massachusetts, and sent two people, including a firefighter, to the hospital, officials said Tuesday.
The fire occurred at about 1 a.m. on Locust Street, according to the Danvers Fire Department.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital for observation, while one resident was transported for smoke inhalation, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
