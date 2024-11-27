Two hurt when SUV slams into Chatham restaurant

Two people were hurt when an SUV smashed into a restaurant in Cape Cod restaurant Wednesday morning.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Larry’s P.X. Restaurant on Main Street in Chatham.
Firefighters said the driver and a person inside the store were hurt. Their exact conditions were not immediately clear, but both were taken to the hospital.
“One was a more serious injury that the other and is on the way to a trauma center," fire officials said on scene.
Video from the scene shows significant damage to the business and an SUV with front-end damage in front.
There is some structural damage to the building. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was called in to shore up the building.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.