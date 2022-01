A rolled over car crash in Cambridge has left two people injured, according to Cambridge Police.

Police said the crash took place at the intersection of Broadway & Highland Street early Saturday morning when a car rolled over and crashed into 3 other parked cars on the street.

According officials two people in in the rolled over vehicle were injured with non-live threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital.

The area was temporarily closed earlier, but has now reopened for traffic.