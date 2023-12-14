Two injured, neighborhood without power after fire in Orange

Two people were injured in a fire that knocked out power to a neighborhood in Orange, Massachusetts, overnight.

The blaze was reported shortly after midnight at a home on West River Street and left four people homeless.

According to WWLP, about 15% of the town of Orange is without power as a result of the fire.

The fire department said on Facebook that West River Street is closed between Pleasant Street and Walnut Hill, and residents in the area might also see brown water due to all of the water used to battle the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.