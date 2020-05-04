Two Injured, One Person Dead in Roxbury Shooting

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Roxbury, Massachusetts Sunday night.

All three men were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, where one was pronounced dead.

Police got a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 52 Kensington Park. The scene is still active this morning with multiple police units remaining overnight.

The shooting comes amid what the police commissioner and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins call an uptick in crime - particularly in Roxbury - since the pandemic started.

Commissioner Gross expressed frustration over offenders who are being released from jail to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"People who have been locked up for violent offenses and carrying fire arms should not be released on personals," Gross said. "I could care less if they get sick in jail or not. They are a danger to the community and they're sending the wrong mentality."

"We've seen an uptick in gun violence. We’re in a pandemic," Rollins said. "People should be sheltering and people aren't complying."

Gross is crediting community members who quickly called 911, saying the action possibly saved the lives of the other two men involved.