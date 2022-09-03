Local

Boston

Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston

The collision on the water happened near National Grid's rainbow-painted gas tank on Morrissey Boulevard, Boston police confirmed

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said.

Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near National Grid's rainbow-painted gas tank on Morrissey Boulevard. Those injured were brought back to land and taken to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately know how many people were taken to the hospital, or the extent of injuries. At least one person was seen on a stretcher being loaded into the back of a Boston EMS ambulance.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video from the scene also showed two Yamaha jet skis at the shore with a police boat nearby, as well as numerous police and emergency vehicles parked close by.

No other information was immediately available.

Labor Day Weekend Crashes

2 hours ago

2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

1 Woman Killed, 6 Others Injured After Head-on Crash in Tyngsborough

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsLabor Day Weekend
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us