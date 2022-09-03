Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston

Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said.

Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near National Grid's rainbow-painted gas tank on Morrissey Boulevard. Those injured were brought back to land and taken to a local hospital.

Police did not immediately know how many people were taken to the hospital, or the extent of injuries. At least one person was seen on a stretcher being loaded into the back of a Boston EMS ambulance.

Video from the scene also showed two Yamaha jet skis at the shore with a police boat nearby, as well as numerous police and emergency vehicles parked close by.

No other information was immediately available.