Two people are dead after a shooting in Burlington, Vermont, on Sunday night.

According to WPTZ, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a house on Decatur Street in the Old North End.

Police said both victims were shot in the head.

One victim died at the scene, while another was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.