Two Killed, Third Person Injured in Overnight Shooting in Burlington, Vermont

No arrests have been made

By Marc Fortier

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting overnight in Burlington, Vermont.

Burlington police said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. reporting gunshots at an apartment on North Winooski Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they found a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old woman was also seriously injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said they recovered an AR-15 believed to have been used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but investigators said they believe that everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for and there is no additional danger to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

