Two killed when car crashes into logging truck in eastern Maine

Two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Maine on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

State police said they responded along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash with a possible fatality on Route 9 in Township 30 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Sherrif's deputies were first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that two people inside a small sedan were dead.

Preliminary investigation showed that the two occupants in the sedan were driving west on Route 9 when they encountered a loaded log truck on a curved road and the two vehicles collided. There were two secondary crashes with other tractor-trailers that did not result in any serious injuries.

The names of the two people who died are being withheld by police pending notification of family members.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

State police said they believe the sedan lost control while navigating the curve and entered the oncoming lane of the logging truck. Road conditions appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.