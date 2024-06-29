Two Mass. gymnasts secure spots on U.S. men's Olympic team

Two gymnasts from Massachusetts will represent the U.S. at the Paris Olympics this summer.

They secured their spots on the men's Olympic gymnastics team on Saturday night with stellar performances at the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis.

Frederick Richard, from Stoughton, and Stephen Nedoroscik, from Worcester, are going to Paris.

NBC10 Boston's Bianca Beltran spoke to them after the Olympic dreams came true.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I'm excited because I can't wait to represent Boston, represent the country and bring home medals," Richard said.

Richard came to Minneapolis hungry for a spot on Team USA. And he clinched it automatically by finishing first in the all-around and top three in three events during the trials.

"Honestly, I think tonight was all about gratitude and gratefulness, like remembering my younger self and how proud he would be to be in this position today," Richard said, "so I felt like today was just a celebration, a party and just all about gratitude."

Frederick Richard punches his ticket for the Paris Olympics as he becomes the youngest man to win the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials since 1972.

Celebrating with him was Nedoroscik.

"I'm beyond excited -- I'm so happy!" the 25-year-old said.

For the pommel horse specialist, it all came down to one event.

"To all you guys back home, I made it. I did it," Nedoroscik said. "I did the childhood dream. I'm so excited. I'm going to make you all proud."

Stephen Nedoroscik, fell short of making the Tokyo team three years ago, but earned a spot for Paris.

On Sunday night, the women return to the arena, and that's when we find out which of them will be going to Paris.