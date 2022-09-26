Two Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Demonstration Involving House Candidate

A demonstration over the weekend involving a Massachusetts GOP candidate for U.S. House ended with a fight breaking out, according to the Somerville Police Department.

Officers with Somerville police responded to a report of a fight behind the Somerville Theatre on Saturday, where a verbal argument between two people attending a demonstration with U.S. House candidate Donnie Palmer and four men turned physical, according to the department.

The demonstration was outside the Somerville Theatre, where an event was being held by Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad. Palmer had apparently planned to peacefully protest the death of Cayler Ellingson in North Dakota, according to the Massachusetts Republican Party.

At least one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police. Two men, who police have identified as Foster Starkes of Cambridge and Andwain Coleman of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, were taken into custody for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Somerville PD said.

Donnie Palmer is the Republican candidate for Massachusetts' Seventh Congressional District, and is set to face off against Representative Pressley in November's general election.

An investigation is still ongoing into Saturday's fight.