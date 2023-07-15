Local

Waltham

Two men arrested after fight involving machete in Waltham

Once they arrived they located a man with a deep laceration from being attacked with a machete, according to authorities.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Two men were arrested after a report of a fight involving a machete in Waltham, Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Police say they responded to 34 Hammond Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Once they arrived they located a man with a deep laceration from being attacked with a machete, according to authorities.

According to police, two more men that had sustained injuries were also located.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The three men were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

Two men were arrested at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said there is no threat to public safety.

More Massachusetts news

dorchester 16 hours ago

WATCH: Baby inside car during Boston carjacking was left on the side of the road

north end 14 hours ago

Boston police search for man wanted in North End shooting

This article tagged under:

Waltham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us