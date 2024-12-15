Two men arrested for hazardous drone operations near Logan Airport

Two men were arrested on Saturday night in Boston after a hazardous drone operation near Logan Airport’s airspace.

Boston Police say 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater are facing trespassing charges.

Authorities say an officer detected a drone operating close to Logan International Airport at around 4:30 p.m. and was able to identify the operators' position on Long Island.

According to Police, they located three people inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus.

When attempting to make contact, the people fled on foot, followed by two of the three people being arrested and a drone was discovered inside Duffy's backpack, police say.

Authorities continue to search for the third suspect.

Duffy and Folcik are scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.