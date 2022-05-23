Local

mbta

Two Men Attacked Outside MBTA Station in Dorchester: Transit Police

Two men, ages 69 and 47, told transit police officers that a group of teenage boys surrounded them at Shawmut Station and demanded money

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

MBTA sign
Aaron Strader/NBC10 Boston

Two men were assaulted Monday afternoon at an MBTA station in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, transit police said.

The men, ages 69 and 47, reported to transit police officers that they were surrounded by a group of teenagers while at the bike rack located just outside of Shawmut Station shortly before noon.

According to police, the group of boys pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them money. When the men didn't comply, both victims were punched in their heads.

The men were treated on scene by Boston EMS.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately available, including any information on possible suspects or arrests.

Transit police detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

mbtaMassachusettsTransit policeBoston EMSmbta attack
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us