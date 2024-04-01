Two more Boston office buildings to be converted into housing

The Boston Planning and Development Agency has received two more applications for a tax break to convert an office building into housing, this time in the South End and Bulfinch Triangle.

The latest submissions, both from Boston developer Greg McCarthy, bring the total received through the program to six. Combined, all of the projects would create 216 housing units. The deadline for applications is in June.

McCarthy is seeking to convert former Boston Medical Center offices at 615 Albany St. in the South End into 24 apartments. He wants to turn the property at 129 Portland St. into as many as 25 units, though that number still needs to be finalized, he said in an interview.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal