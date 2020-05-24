Local

coronavirus

Two More Inmates at Maine Prison Test Positive for COVID-19

Campus-wide testing at the facility began on May 19

By Alec Greaney

Muestras de coronavirus
Getty Images

Maine’s Department of Corrections announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the third and fourth such positive diagnoses at the Windham correctional center.

The two inmates – both men, one in his 40s and one in his 60s – were tested as part of campus-wide testing at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC). Of the 744 tests conducted on staff, inmates and contractors since May 19, just four inmates’ results have come back positive.

Neither man has needed to be hospitalized, and both have been moved to an isolation unit.

Local

reopening Massachusetts 14 mins ago

Here’s a List of What Can Reopen in Massachusetts on Monday

Fatal Shooting 52 mins ago

Suspect Arrested for Murder of 21-Year-Old Dorchester Man

The MCC says it will continue contact tracing and restricted movement within the facility.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMaineCOVID-19Maine Correctional CenterMaine Department of Corrections
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us