Two More Inmates at Maine Prison Test Positive for COVID-19

Maine’s Department of Corrections announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the third and fourth such positive diagnoses at the Windham correctional center.

The two inmates – both men, one in his 40s and one in his 60s – were tested as part of campus-wide testing at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC). Of the 744 tests conducted on staff, inmates and contractors since May 19, just four inmates’ results have come back positive.

Neither man has needed to be hospitalized, and both have been moved to an isolation unit.

The MCC says it will continue contact tracing and restricted movement within the facility.