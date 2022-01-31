Two More People Charged in Deadly Brockton Double Shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting in Brockton, Massachusetts, last year, bringing the total number of people charged in the case to four, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The November shooting left one man, 36-year-old Gregory Grantsis, dead and another injured, authorities said.

The district attorney's office announced Monday that 27-year-old Rula Jones and 55-year-old Vanessa Jones were arrested on active warrants. Rula Jones is charged with murder, Vanessa Jones with witness intimidation. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court.

Brockton police were called to the area of 69 Tremont Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2021 for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found two victims outside of a Mazda 3 that was parked in the middle of the road.

One victim, identified as Grantsis, had been shot in the face. He was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:15 a.m., officials said.

The second victim, identified only as a 38-year-old man, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital after being shot in the leg and torso.

A third person who was in the car was not injured, officials said.

Police previously arrested 26-year-old Ashley Severino and 26-year-old Shamallah Jones in the case. Last Friday, Shamallah Jones was indicted on charges including murder and attempted murder, as well as assault and gun charges, the district attorney's office said. Severino was indicted on one count of accessory after the fact (murder) and witness intimidation.