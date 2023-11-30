Two New England businesses named in best new restaurants list

Two restaurants from New England have been named part of the Best New Restaurants in America list by Esquire Magazine.

In Somerville, Massachusetts, Lehrhaus was named as one of the best new restaurants in the country.

Joshua David Stein of Esquire wrote that the food is "chef Alex Artinian’s and chef Noah Clickstein's celebration of Jewish diasporic cuisine."

"It is both delicious and a revelation." he added.

Lehrhaus is located at 425 Washington St in Somerville.

You can get more information on their website.

In Rhode Island, Gift Horse was also added to the list.

Jeff Gordinier of Esquire says "chefs Ben Sukle and Sky Kim scrape off the barnacles and start anew" in this New England seafood spot.

"Korean flavors give an old genre new juice" he said about the influences in the cuisine at the restaurant.

Gift Horse is located at 272 Westminster St in Providence.

You can visit their official website here.