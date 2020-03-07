Two New Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire health officials have announced two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday night that one patient is an adult male from Grafton County who had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hope Bible Fellowship at 114 Seminary Hill in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, on March 1 at the morning service.

The church has cancelled services and is working with officials to advise everyone who attended a coffee social at 9 a.m. or the worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 to stay home and avoid contact with others through March 15, and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the March 1 social or service and has developed symptoms of fever or respiratory illness should immediately stay home and distance themselves from household members and contact the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.

Officials say the second patient is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy.

The two patients are isolated at home and being monitored by public health staff professionals.

Officials are working to identify and notify individuals who may have been in close contact with either individual.

“These new cases broaden our investigation and our public health team is working to try and prevent further community transmission,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It is important for anybody in our communities who may have fever or other respiratory symptoms to practice social distancing and stay home when ill. We continue to work with hospitals and community organizations to respond to this challenging global COVID-19 outbreak.”

Testing was done for both patients Saturday at the state's public health laboratories. Confirmatory testing will be done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state said as of Friday 25 people have been tested for COVID-19. Two Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center employees have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials will hold a press conference on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.