Two pedestrians were hit by a car near Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street around late-afternoon today in Burlington, Massachusetts, according to police.

The two pedestrians were seriously injured, and taken to a hospital nearby. They are both in stable, but critical condition, said police.

Police also said that before they arrived at the scene, bystanders and motorists tried to help the two pedestrians.

The driver of the car that hit the two pedestrians remained at the scene, said police.