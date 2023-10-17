Two people charged in ongoing search for Holyoke fatal shooting suspect

Two more people have been charged in the Holyoke, Massachusetts, shooting earlier this month that killed a pregnant woman's child, as police search for a third man wanted for murder in the case.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that Jose Galarza, 31, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario, 29, both of Holyoke, are being charged with accessory after the fact - murder. Authorities said the charges were in connection to the ongoing search for the third suspect charged with murder, Kermith Alvarez, who they are accused of helping after the shooting.

Rosado-Rosario was arraigned on Monday, and a judge set her bail at $5,000. Galarza is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

The two other suspects charged with murder in the case have both been taken into custody — Johnluis Sanchez, 30, and Alejandro Ramos, 22. They are each being held without bail and are charged with murder.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, is wanted for murder.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Sargeant Street and Maple Street around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. A pregnant woman riding a bus was shot in the crossfire, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors delivered her baby. The infant did not make it.

"We weren't ready for this, we weren't expecting this," Selena Santana told NBC10 Boston Wednesday. "We wanted our baby, and now, you know, I haven't even gotten to see Ezekiel, which is my son's name."

Massachusetts State Police are searching for Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, and anyone with information about where he is has been urged to contact law enforcement at 413-505-5993 or state police's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.