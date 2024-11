Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Saturday morning.

Narragansett Police say they responded to the area of Mumford Road at around 1 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a single car with 4 occupants involved, authorities say.

A 26-year old and a 24-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene, the two other occupants were transported to the hospital, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.