Two people found dead after house fire in Maine

Two people were killed in a house fire in Otisfield, Maine, on Sunday.

State public safety officials said multiple departments responded to the fire on Main Road (Route 121) around 11:23 p.m. Sunday. Investigators later found the remains of two people inside. They are believed to be the residents of the home, Jean Jalbert, 77, and Donna Jalbert, 65. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will use DNA to confirm their identities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from Otisfield, Oxford, Mechanic Falls, Casco, Raymond, Naples, Bridgton, Denmark, Harrison, Sweden, Waterford, Norway, Paris and Hebron all responded to this fire.

More details were not immediately available.