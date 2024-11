Two people were injured after a car crash in Revere, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Revere Fire says they responded to a report of a car fire in the Revere Beach Boulevard area at around 3 a.m.

Authorities say they saw a car had crashed into a stone wall and caught fire.

A man from a nearby home helped the driver out of the vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries and the man who helped was treated for burns, both are expected to be ok.