Two People Rescued in Dorchester Triple-Decker Fire

Two people were rescued from a fire that tore through a multi-family home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

Fire crews responded to the home on Adams Street and found heavy fire coming from the back porch of the triple-decker. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the third floor.

According to the Boston Fire Department, one person was rescued using a 35-foot ground ladder and another was rescued by an aerial ladder. One was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

More than a dozen residents of the home are now displaced.

