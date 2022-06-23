Two People Shot Dead in Cumberland, Rhode Island Identified as Married Couple

Two people found dead of gunshot wounds in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Wednesday have been identified as a married couple, according to Cumberland police.

Police said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. and found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

The pair has been identified as 42-year-old Courtney Huard and 51-year-old Eric Huard, who police said were married at lived at the home.

The couple's three children were found inside the home unhurt. The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, but police said Thursday that they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

No other details were immediately available. Cumberland police, Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office are all involved in the investigation.