Local

Two People Shot in Worcester

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday on Cambridge Street, according to authorities.

Police say they've been investigating for hours at the scene of the shooting, with tape blocking much of Cambridge Street.

Footage of the scene shows police consoling the family members of the shooting victims on the sidewalk. It's currently not known how injured the two victims are.

A witness to the shooting - a young man who lives nearby - claims to have heard a number of gunshots before hearing a car drive away. This claim has not been confirmed by police, who are still investigating the matter.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us