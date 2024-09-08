Two people who died in I-195 rollover crash in New Bedford identified by authorities

Two people who died when their vehicle rolled over on Interstate 195 during rush hour in New Bedford Friday have been identified, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said.

The two deceased were identified as 35-year-old Gladys Ivelisse Colon Kuilan and her 13-year-old son, Willniel Osorio-Colon, both of New Bedford.

Three other people were also injured in the crash. All five people were in the vehicle that rolled over.

Police didn't say what they believe led to the crash, reported about 9:35 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-195 near Exit 24A, police said. Two lanes of the highway were closed as the investigation, which remained ongoing Friday afternoon, took place.

Footage from NBC affiliate WJAR showed objects strewn on the highway in the aftermath of the crash.