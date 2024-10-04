Two people won $10 million on Mass. State Lottery scratch tickets

Two people recently won $10 million on different Massachusetts State Lottery scratch tickets.

Moneybags Capital Trust, of Quincy, has claimed a $10 million prize in the lottery's "$10,000,000 Cash King" instant ticket game, the state lottery said Friday. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, chose to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jobi Liquors on Cambridge Street in Boston. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Michael Fitzgerald, a chef from Boylston, also won $10 million in the lottery's "10,000,000 Cash Blast" instant ticket game. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes. He said he chose to play the game because he saw there were a lot of big prizes remaining.

He bought his winning ticket at Star Liquor on Route 9 in Shrewsbury. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

A third person also claimed a grand prize Thursday on a smaller-stakes scratch ticket.

Jose Tejada Grullon, of Worcester, won the $1 million prize in the lottery's "Bonus 100X" instant ticket game. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He said he plans to invest his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at O'Hara's Wine & Liquors on West Boylston Street in Worcester. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.