Two Rescued From Canoe in Bridgewater, Mass.

Two canoers were rescued by Bridgewater emergency crews Saturday night after their canoe became damaged and started to sink.

The Bridgewater Police Department received a report from the West Bridgewater Police Department that a concerned father had called to report that his son and friend, both age 22, were on Town River and that their canoe had become damaged and was taking on water.

Units responded to the Lake Nippenicket boat ramp in Bridgewater where the fire department deployed their rescue airboat.

Emergency personnel were able to bring them both to safety using drone thermal imaging.

Both canoers were guided out of the water, assisted onboard the airboat and safely brought to shore. The two individuals were evaluated by medical personnel and reunited with their families.

"This rescue effort if a great example of the Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments working together," said Chief Thomas Levy in a statement. "I commend the quick action of the individuals involved with this water rescue."