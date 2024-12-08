Wakefield

Two seriously injured in Wakefield house fire

Wakefield Fire says they responded to multiple calls reporting an explosion on 318 Water St. at around 8:44 a.m.

fire truck generic
NBC Bay Area

Two people were seriously injured after a house fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Wakefield Fire says they responded to multiple calls reporting an explosion on 318 Water St. at around 8:44 a.m.

As they arrived they encountered heavy fire from the third floor of the multi-family home, authorities say.

Wakefield Fire and Police say they rescued a woman and a man from the third floor, who were then transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Other occupants of the house escaped the fire safely, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Dorchester 7 hours ago

Boston Fire takes down flames in abandoned building in Dorchester

Vermont Dec 6

Missing woman's body recovered from Vermont home after house fire

This article tagged under:

Wakefield
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us