Two seriously injured in Wakefield house fire

Two people were seriously injured after a house fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Wakefield Fire says they responded to multiple calls reporting an explosion on 318 Water St. at around 8:44 a.m.

As they arrived they encountered heavy fire from the third floor of the multi-family home, authorities say.

Wakefield Fire and Police say they rescued a woman and a man from the third floor, who were then transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Other occupants of the house escaped the fire safely, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.