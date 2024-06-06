Two shot, suspected gunman in custody in Bedford, DA says: Live update

Two people were shot and another person is in custody in Bedford, Massachusetts, investigators said Thursday.

The shooting took place on Washington Street, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said, but didn't provide any further details at the very early stage of the investigation. It wasn't immediately clear how seriously hurt the shooting victims were or what led to the shooting.

Bedford police Department said they were investigating an incident on Washington Street and urged the public to avoid the area, but noted there was no ongoing threat.

Authorities were expected to share an update from Bedford shortly. The news conference will be livestreamed above.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.